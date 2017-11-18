Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Jet Out of New Orleans After Fairy Tale Wedding

It's been a whirlwind wedding week for Serena Williams and her now-husband Alexis Ohanian.
The newlyweds were married in New Orleans on Thursday night in an fairy tale wedding of epic and A-list proportions. But on Saturday, the dynamic duo were spotted jetting out of the Big Easy. Traditionally, couples go on a honeymoon after their wedding.
For her ride on the private jet, the lady of the hour wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey leggings. She tried to go incognito, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses. Her hubby looked equally comfortable in a black t-shirt and black pants.
While in Louisiana, Williams was staying in a $1250-a-night HomeAway home from the 1880s, which she featured on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The opulent and newly refurbished home features eight bedrooms, five full baths/three half baths, a separate guest cottage, and space for up to 25 guests.
"Is this the most gorgeous home you’ve ever seen?" Williams said in her Instagram Story. "It’s so perfect, I absolutely love it."
Many of her entourage and her bridesmaids stayed in the house next door to the lavish property, which is located in lower Treme, the oldest Black neighborhood in the country and nearby to the famed the French Quarter.
In the video, the tennis champ and new mom says, "I’m obsessed with old houses...Look how cool this is. I love the painting. I love old architecture. There’s just something really warm about it."
As for the actual wedding, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and more celebs were on hand to celebrate the non-traditional nuptials of the famous couple.
According to Vogue, everyone was able to watch a short video that told the story of Serena and Alexis' relationship. As for the seating, the bride was hoping for a fashion-show feel.
"I wanted the whole thing to be as nontraditional as possible," Serena explained to the publication. "We did sofas instead of chairs, with everything facing the aisle instead of the altar."
Well it looks like the two certainly did it up!