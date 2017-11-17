UPDATE!

Ryan Seacrest Denies Misconduct Accusations From Former Stylist

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Nov. 17, 2017 7:42 PM

Ryan Seacrest

UPDATE: E! has concluded the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Ryan Seacrest and found "insufficient evidence" to support the claims.

A spokesperson for E! released the following statement: "E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated. E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity."

has disputed misconduct claims brought against him.

In a statement obtained by E! News, the daytime talk show host responds to an alleged incident a former wardrobe stylist says occurred while she was employed at E! News almost 10 years ago. 

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result," Seacrest said. 

An E! Spokesperson confirms in a statement, "We can confirm that we have started an investigation."

Ryan Seacrest Is Officially Returning as American Idol's Host

Seacrest, 42, continued, "I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that's core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I've endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that's how I believe it should be."

"I'm distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I'm proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I'm an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news, the allegations were reported approximately one week ago. The details of the alleged incident have not been made public.

Over the past month, a flood of sexual misconduct claims have been leveled against prominent figures in Hollywood including Harvey WeinsteinKevin SpaceyJeremy Piven and others. 

