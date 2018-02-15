Amy Schumer Is Married! 5 Things to Know About Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer is a married woman!

The 36-year-old I Feel Pretty star and comedienne wed 37-year-old chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer in a surprise wedding ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, a day before Valentine's Day and just two days after they went public with their relationship. They had first sparked romance rumors in November, a few months after Schumer and longtime beau Ben Hanisch went public with their split after two years of dating.

While both the actress and her husband are notoriously private, we managed to find out some interesting info about him. Check out five facts about Fischer.

1. He's Got Connections to Hollywood:

Chris, 37, made a name for himself in the food world as Mario Batali's sous chef at the high-end Italian eatery in New York City, Babbo. Then in his twenties, Fischer reportedly met the Food Network superstar through none other than Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie star made a cameo appearance on Schumer's Inside Amy Schumer series in 2016, so there's definitely a possibility fans see Jake, Amy and Chris hanging out soon.