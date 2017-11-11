Tyrese Gibson Says Online Meltdown Caused by Psychiatric Medication

After a couple of dramatic and erratic months on social media, Tyrese Gibson is publicly apologizing to his fans, explaining that his online "meltdown" is not due to an issue with drugs or alcohol, but is result of his taking a psychiatric medication, which caused an "adverse effect" on him.
The actor, who posted the lengthy apology on his Instagram on Saturday, began, "11:11 today here’s my public apology - everything just changed Medication post I want you guys to know that to this day I don’t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs."
He continued, "because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online."
Along with many posts since September, Tyrese threatened to quit Fast & Furious 9 amid an online feud with co-star Dwayne Johnson earlier this month.
11:11 today here?s my public apology - everything just changed Medication post I want you guys to know that to this day I don?t drink, smoke or on any level do I do drugs......... because of this high stress and very traumatic experience I was advised then ultimately connected with multiple therapist and psychiatrist I had a few private meetings and this particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online - I?m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I?m already to get back at 100% - please don?t chalk this up as ?oversharing? a lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I?m so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla?s father........... This will NOT compromise my case.... This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality?. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE.
The 38-year-old added that he's doing better.
He wrote, "I’m in the clear now, this is being flushed out of my system and I’m already to get back at 100% - please don’t chalk this up as 'oversharing.'"
The remorseful actor wrote, "A lot of people were effected by what these meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology a few I will make personally I’m so very sorry guys - please guys just know again this is not the Singer, actor this is Shayla’s father........... This will NOT compromise my case...."
Finally, he encouraged others to get help for mental health issues: "This is transparency and honesty and more of a suggestion, please seek professional opinions when it comes to drugs especially psychiatric meds. We all need to be still and preset in the Lord and he will deal with your fights and reality. Praying for you guys, and Pray for me and my family ! Love You TYRESE."
Last week, E! News reported that Tyrese was no longer being investigated for child abuse.
On Nov. 3, E! News confirmed the Department of Child and Family Services has closed its investigation into the actor after his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, claimed he beat their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.
We also learned that LADCFS would not be pressing any criminal charges against the Fast and Furious star.