Kim Kardashian and North West Meet Katy Perry on Reputation Release Day

by Corinne Heller

Kim Kardashian, North West, Katy Perry

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West's night out on Friday was certainly one to remember.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought her and husband Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter to Katy Perry's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the two got to meet the pop star backstage.

Some fans noted on social media that Kim went to the concert on the same day as the release of Reputation, the new album by Taylor Swift, who has feuded with Katy, Kim and Kanye. Taylor appears to clap back at the couple on some of her tracks.

Kim posted an adorable selfie of her, North and Katy on Snapchat. In the photo, North, who is wearing a pair of sparkly swan party glasses, looks like she's having the time of her life.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Katy Perry

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West, Katy Perry, Larsa Pippen

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

They were joined by Kim's friend Larsa Pippen and her 9-year-old daughter Sophia Pippen as well as other kids.

Katy posted on her Instagram Stories a video zooming in on her with Kim, with dramatic music playing.

"Told you I was a secret Kardashian," she wrote.

Kim also posted videos of her lip-syncing Katy's hit "E.T" while watching the concert with North.

Kim had also met Katy backstage at a show in 2010.

