Sofia Richie Shares How Lionel Richie Feels About Her Dating Scott Disick

Is there family drama in the Richie household?
Sofia Richie and her Grammy-winning father Lionel Richie made a joint red carpet appearance at last night's SAG-AFTRA Patron of the Artists Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "All Night Long" singer's girlfriend Lisa Parigi also joined them.
Everything seemed to be going well. Lionel put his arms around both ladies as they posed for pictures, and Sofia looked stunning donning a white blazer, diamond chandelier earrings and slicked-back bun.
"I'm so excited," Sofia told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "The fact that I got to get dressed up and go walk a carpet with him is so exciting for me. I love to go places with him."
But things took a turn when Scoles asked Sofia about her dad's reaction to her dating life. Sofia has been romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick.
"He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means," Richie said as her father made a hand gesture that looked like a gun pointing at his head.
Maybe her new man hasn't gotten dad's stamp of approval after all.
After the two entered the theater, an eyewitness saw Sofia teasing her father about his hand gesture, jokingly saying "Did you have to do that?"
Clearly, Lionel is a protective father.
"I am into her business, and she's trying to keep me out of her business," he said during E! News' red carpet interview. "The fact is, I don't know, how can you sneak when everything is on Instagram?"
"Well, I'm not hiding anything from you," Sofia quipped back.
Watch the video to see the funny father-daughter exchange.