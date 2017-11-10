Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Call Out Garth Brooks for Lip Syncing at 2017 CMAs

This country music couple is not impressed with Garth Brooks.
Anderson East took to social media with a message expressing his disappointment in Brooks, who admitted to lip syncing during his performance at Wednesday's 2017 CMA Awards. East said he was offended by the Entertainer of the Year recipient's decision to sing with a vocal track.
"I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night," he wrote, "this truly offends me. I was told country music is three chords and the truth."
Miranda Lambert, East's girlfriend of two years, responded in the comment section, "High five on this babe. If you can't sing then don't. It's better to be honest than to pretend. I think it's bulls--t. My favorite performances were live live. The truth."
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty. Courtesy of ABC.
Anderson supported Miranda throughout the televised ceremony, who performed "To Learn Her" and won Female Vocalist of the Year. Brooks, 55, took home Entertainer of the Year for a second consecutive year and sixth time overall, and tipped his hat to Lambert and other members of the country music industry in his acceptance speech.
"Miranda said it best, Little Big Town said it best—we're a family. All you guys down here on the front row: We can all agree on one thing," Brooks shared in part.
I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night... this truly offends me. I was told country music is three chords and the truth. https://t.co/jucvh4xmpy— Anderson East (@Andersoneast) November 10, 2017
ABC/Image Group LA
Backstage, Brooks addressed fans upset over the "Friends in Low Places" singer's performance. "We're in the middle of 12 shows in 10 days," he said. "Not 10 shows in 12 days, 12 shows in 10 days. We did a game-time call on whether to sing the track or lip-sync, and decided to lip sync."
The singer added, "The voice just isn't there anymore, and you want to represent country music as best you can."
He also took the opportunity to honor Lambert a second time that evening, sharing with reporters, "Let me tell you who fought the good fight tonight, in my opinion. Miranda Lambert. She's one of few females that we play, so you'd think she'd want to play it safe. She came out and she stuck country music in all of our faces tonight, traditional country music. So, she's fighting the good fight."
Brooks has not commented on East and Lambert's remarks.