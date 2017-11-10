Anthony Edwards Claims Gary Goddard Sexually Molested Him as a Child

Anthony Edwards said on Friday that when he was a child victim of sexual molestation at the hands of producer, director and "mentor" Gary Goddard and also says the man raped his friend.

A lawyer for Goddard, told news outlets that Goddard has been out of the country and "and will have a response shortly."

Edwards, a 55-year-old former child actor best known for his role in ER and Top Gun, wrote in a Medium essay that he first met Goddard, a 65-year-old Hollywood executive who directed the 1987 film Masters of the Universe, produced Broadway shows and also works as a theme park designer, when he was 12.

He said that two years later, his mother "opened the door for me to answer honestly about the rumors she had heard about Gary Goddard—who was my mentor, teacher and friend—being a pedophile." He said he "denied it through tears of complete panic," adding, "To face that truth was not an option as my sense of self was completely enmeshed in my gang of five friends who were all led by this sick father figure."

"My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception. My vulnerability was exploited," he wrote. "I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him—and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet."