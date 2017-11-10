Mandy Moore Says She's Planning an ''Intimate'' Wedding to Taylor Goldsmith... and Soon!

Watch out, Tinder! Instagram may be the way to find a hubby these days; just ask Mandy Moore

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Kristin Dos Santos, the This is Us star dished about meeting her now-fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, through the popular social media app and even had some advice for the rest of us.

"I mean, I guess don't be afraid to put yourself out there? Because that's kind of what I did," said the actress at the Fall for Friendsgiving lunch presented by the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express. "I didn't know the rules of social media. I didn't tag him, you know, as you do in a photograph now. I didn't do any of those things and lo and behold, like, he happened to find what I said about him and his band and that's what led us to meeting one other."