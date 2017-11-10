All of Dream Kardashian's Firsts in Honor of Her First Birthday

Happy first birthday, Dream Kardashian!
Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter, their only child together, turned 1 on Friday.
"Birthday girl," Rob, who rarely posts on social media, wrote on Twitter that morning, alongside a photo of him holding and playing with Dream.
He also shared pictures of the child sitting inside one of her birthday presents; a pink toy Mercedes.
"Love You happy baby," he tweeted.
To celebrate Dream's birthday, we're taking a look back at the now-toddler's milestones over the past year.
1. First Photo: E! News obtained the first photo of Dream on the day she was born. She is pictured wrapped up loosely in her pink and blue hospital blanket, with antibiotic ointment put on her eyes—a routine procedure for newborns. She is also wearing a woolen pink and blue hospital cap.
2. First Video: On the day Dream was born, Chyna posted on her Instagram page a video of the baby wrapped up in another blanket.
4. First Trip to the Zoo: In October, Rob took Dream to the zoo for some fall festivities. His nephew Reign Disick tagged along.
5. First Piercing: Also in October, Chyna had Dream's ears pierced.
6. First Words: Also in October, Chyna posted on Snapchat a video of Dream babbling and appearing to attempt to say, "Pumpkin."
7. First Public Steps: This week, Chyna posted on Snapchat a video of Dream taking some steps while being coaxed with what appears to be a chicken nugget.
Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.
You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.
Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.
Article continues below
Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.
Instagram, E!
Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.
Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.
Article continues below
Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!
Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.
Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.
Article continues below
Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.
Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.
Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!
Article continues below
"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.
Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.
Article continues below
The baby caught some zzzz's in style.
Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
The baby looks at her mother.
Article continues below
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Little Dream thinks about her next meal.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.
Article continues below
Dream's first age milestone pic!
Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"
Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.
Article continues below
Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.
Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.
Snapchat
Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.
Article continues below
Snapchat
How cute is Dream?! We think she looks just like papa Rob.
A smiley Rob can't help beaming as he hold his newborn daughter.
Chyna's BFF Amber Rose meet's the bundle of joy.
Article continues below
Big brother King Cairo meets his little sis. Too cute.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Dream appears in a sweet video Blac Chyna posted on her Snapchat.
E! News debuted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with this exclusive first pic of the newborn.
Article continues below
Rob posted this pic with the caption, "It was all a DREAM haha I love her."
Dream has become quite the fan of Snapchat filters!
Who can compete with the cuteness of a baby? Maybe a baby wearing digital puppy ears!
Article continues below
It appears Dream is very ready for her first Christmas in this adorable holiday pic.
Protective big bro King Cairo watches over his littler sister as she sleeps.
As proud dad Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Best thing that has ever happened to me in my life."
Article continues below
And of course, Dream experienced all of her first festive holidays and got to wear a slew of adorable holiday-themed outfits.
Check out photos of her cutest moments above.