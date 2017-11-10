Eminem and Beyoncé Team Up for Legendary Collab ''Walk on Water''—and It Comes With an Unexpected Message

Eminem just dropped a chill-inducing new single—and no, it's not just because of Beyoncé's vocals.

The duo—who are arguably the best of the best—teamed up for an emotional new ballad titled "Walk on Water." But despite the title seemingly alluding to their godlike status in the industry, the message takes quite a different turn.

The song kicks off with Bey's angelic vocals in the chorus, noting that she "walks on water" but she "ain't no Jesus."

After the intro Eminem dissects his life and his career, rapping about the pressure he faces to be perfect and constantly hit a new standard.