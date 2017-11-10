Eminem and Beyoncé Team Up for Legendary Collab ''Walk on Water''—and It Comes With an Unexpected Message

Eminem just dropped a chill-inducing new single—and no, it's not just because of Beyoncé's vocals.
The duo—who are arguably the best of the best—teamed up for an emotional new ballad titled "Walk on Water." But despite the title seemingly alluding to their godlike status in the industry, the message takes quite a different turn.
The song kicks off with Bey's angelic vocals in the chorus, noting that she "walks on water" but she "ain't no Jesus."
After the intro Eminem dissects his life and his career, rapping about the pressure he faces to be perfect and constantly hit a new standard.
As the song continues, he questions how anyone can look at him as a god, noting it's "all a facade and it's exhausted."
Queen B ends the ballad with a twist on the chorus, asking the world to remember musicians—even the greatest ones—are humans, too.
"I walk on water, but only when it freezes/ because I'm only human, just like you," she sings. "I've been making my mistakes, so if you only knew/ I don't think you should believe me the way that you do/ because I'm terrified to let you down."
She continues, "If I walked on water, I would drown."
The single is part of Eminem's rumored new album, Revival. Over the last few weeks, he's been teasing the project with a fake drug website and medical infomercials, pressing fans to "seize the moment" with a cutting-edge drug called "Revival."
Listen to the full song above to hear Eminem's chilling end.