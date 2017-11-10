Janet Jackson Makes a Fashion Statement in Fur and Lace at 2017 OUT100 Gala

Without missing a sartorial step, Janet Jackson is turning heads on the red carpet.

After more than a year spent mostly out of the spotlight, the musical icon has resumed her world tour and is stepping back into the swing of pop star things. So, what was on the Janet Jackson calendar Thursday night? The 2017 OUT100 Gala, where the songstress was honored with the Music Icon Award along with fellow guest of honors Jonathan Groff and Chelsea Manning.

Of course, Jackson wouldn't attend in just any old ensemble. The star looked bold as ever in a fur-accented top and leather look pants paired with a train accented with lace. To top off the look, the star wore her hair in a braided ponytail and sported fingerless gloves.