Sofía Vergara and Teresa Giudice Feud: ''Those Two Shouldn't Even Be in the Same Category,'' Says Source

Teresa Giudice called Sofia Vergara a "bitch" during a recent Q&A, but the award-winning actress could probably care less about the reality star's opinions of her.

"This is such nonsense," a source told E! News about the feud. "Those two shouldn't even be in the same category."

In case you missed it, Giudice attended a moderated Q&A panel session at The Cabaret Theatre last week where she went off on how she "can't stand" Vergara.

According to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, her publicist from Bravo asked her to pose for a picture with the actress. However, Giudice said when they went to snap the pic, Vergara stepped in front of her.