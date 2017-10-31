Fiona the Hippo's Dad Henry Dies

This news comes just over three months after Fiona the hippo had a family reunion with dad Henry. In an Instagram post back in July, the Cincinnati Zoo shared a photo of the reunion detailing what happened.

"Family reunion! We've never been more excited about a post! BiFi (the power duo name that's being used for Bibi and Fiona) was joined by Henry this morning for the first time," the post said. "The three were introduced in Hippo Cove's outdoor pool before the Zoo opened, supervised by their care team. The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see."