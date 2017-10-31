Fiona the Hippo's Dad Henry Dies

We?re very sad to announce that our beloved Henry has died. Our care team did everything they could for him but he continued to lose weight and was becoming weaker and weaker. After an exam this morning, vet staff determined that Henry?s quality of life would not improve and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him. Visit cincinnatizoo.org for details. #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati #teamfiona
Fiona the Hippo's dad Henry has passed away.
The heartbreaking announcement was made on the Cincinnati Zoo's Instagram account Tuesday.
"We're very sad to announce that our beloved Henry has died," the zoo's message to followers began. "Our care team did everything they could for him but he continued to lose weight and was becoming weaker and weaker.After an exam this morning, vet staff determined that Henry's quality of life would not improve and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him."