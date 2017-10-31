Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Dress Up as Game of Thrones Characters, Kardashians and More for Halloween

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went all out for Halloween this year.

The co-hosts opened Live With Kelly and Ryan by dressing up as each other. Seacrest donned a blond wig, red dress and heels while Ripa rocked gelled hair, a little scruff and a blazer. The talk-show stars then acted as their counterpart and showed pictures of them living out a day in the life of their co-host.

"I just want to say one thing, you are the most beautiful woman I've ever seen," Ripa said to Seacrest at one point.