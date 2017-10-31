Kate Middleton Plays Tennis With Kids After Announcing Her Third Pregnancy

Practice makes perfect!

At the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton Tuesday, Kate Middleton made her first solo appearance since announcing her third pregnancy in September. Wearing a sporty look—a black and white tracksuit, a poppy pin and a pair of Nikes—she pulled her hair back and played in a Tennis for Kids session, which encourages kids aged 5 to 8 to play her favorite sport.

Kate, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, arrived at the center at 11 a.m. She was greeted at the center's entrance, where she shook hands with officials, before hitting the court to play with the children. Kate also chatted up tennis pro Johanna Konta. "It was good and fun. She's lovely. It was great to see her passion for tennis and that she was here to learn about these great programs being run by the LTA," Konta said of the Duchess of Cambridge. "Every little girl and almost every boy wants to meet a princess, and it got them very excited."