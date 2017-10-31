Lindsey Stirling's Dancing With the Stars Rib Injury Didn't Hold Her Back: "She Was Such a Warrior"

A rib injury didn't stop Lindsey Stirling from scoring a perfect 30 on Dancing With the Stars with professional dance partner Mark Ballas. The duo's paso doble to Martin Garrix's "Animals" received their second perfect score in a row. Their group dance to "Monster Mash" received a 24.

"She's doing alright. I don't know if you've ever hurt your ribs, but I have, it's pretty rough and I think last night and today have kind of been the worst days," Mark told us after the performance. He had Lindsey go put her feet up and ice her injury following their performance.