House of Cards Spinoff Reportedly in the Works at Netflix

It's time for a new regime.

Following the news that the upcoming sixth season would be its last, House of Cards is eyeing a spinoff at Netflix, according to reports.

As first reported by Variety, there are a few ideas in the mix, with one the centering on fan-favorite chief-of-staff Doug Stamper, played by Michael Kelly, who has appeared in all five seasons and has earned three Emmy nominations in the role.

The drama would be written by Eric Roth, who served as an executive producer on the first four seasons of HoC. Per Variety, two other ideas are also being considered, and all would take place in the same political universe as the original show.