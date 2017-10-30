How Seth MacFarlane and Family Guy Have Been Calling Out Hollywood's Biggest Scandals for Years

While many people may have been surprised to read Kevin Spacey's apology to actor Anthony Rapp for being sexually inappropriate with the then-14-year-old actor, Seth MacFarlane and the writers of Family Guy, known for skewering pop culture, might not be on that list.
Soon after Spacey tweeted his apology, which included his coming out as gay, a Twitter user uncovered a 2005 episode of MacFarlane's animated series that calls out the House of Cards star by name.
In the episode, Stewie, the baby of the show's family, runs through a department store yelling, "Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement! Help me!"
Amazingly enough, the clip aired 12 years before Rapp's Buzzfeed News interview in which the Star Trek: Discovery star alleged that Spacey had been sexually inappropriate with him during a party at the Usual Suspects star's apartment in 1989.
No explanation has been given about the context of the line.
Family Guy with the Kevin Spacey reference twelve years ago... creepy. pic.twitter.com/bVbEOLlAwz— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 30, 2017
In Spacey's statement, he wrote, "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."
There have been many vocal critics of the 58-year-old actor's apology, but MacFarlane is one celeb that has kept silent about the statement on social media. The Ted star has also not commented about his show's Spacey reference since the allegations emerged.
But this isn't the first time MacFarlane or his show have shed light on a long-hidden Hollywood secret.
After several (and then dozens) of women stepped forward to publicly accuse The Weinstein Company's Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment and rape. Internet sleuths uncovered a clip of MacFarlane making a 2013 joke onstage aimed at Weinstein, who has denied all claims of non-consensual sex.
When announcing the 2013 Oscar nominations with Emma Stone, MacFarlane made a jab at the now disgraced movie mogul.
"Congratulations," MacFarlane said after announcing the nominees for best supporting actress. "You five ladies no longer have to pretend you're attracted to Harvey Weinstein."
After the clip of the four-year-old joke went viral, MacFarlane released a statement on Oct. 11, explaining that a female colleague had confided in him about an alleged encounter with Weinstein years prior.
He wrote, "Make no mistake, this came from a place of loathing and anger."
That leaves us wondering, what else has MacFarlane already told us?