Jennifer Lopez's Bedazzled Starbucks Cup Is the Best Accessory Ever

If Jennifer Lopez really does drink from the fountain of youth, we may have found the source: a Starbucks tumbler (see—she's just like us)—and it's fully bedazzled (just kidding).

We first spotted Jennifer drinking from a venti-sized canister while looking fall fresh next to Vanessa Hudgens on set of their new movie Second Act. While the actresses' cozy ensembles first caught our attention, it wasn't long until the silver-to-black ombré cup in J.Lo's hands came front of mind. "What is that and where can we get one?" we immediately thought. The green straw and distinct logo said it all.