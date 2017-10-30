Jennifer Lopez's Bedazzled Starbucks Cup Is the Best Accessory Ever

James Devaney/GC Images
If Jennifer Lopez really does drink from the fountain of youth, we may have found the source: a Starbucks tumbler (see—she's just like us)—and it's fully bedazzled (just kidding).
We first spotted Jennifer drinking from a venti-sized canister while looking fall fresh next to Vanessa Hudgens on set of their new movie Second Act. While the actresses' cozy ensembles first caught our attention, it wasn't long until the silver-to-black ombré cup in J.Lo's hands came front of mind. "What is that and where can we get one?" we immediately thought. The green straw and distinct logo said it all.
We did more digging, and it turns out this must-have accessory has complemented Jennifer's ensembles before. She was snapped holding the oversized cup Monday afternoon in NYC, while wearing a low-cut black top, white pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit and textured beige coat.
On October 19, Jen was seen drinking from the same tumbler—this time walking out of a gym—and again the next day, wearing gray leggings, a long-sleeve shirt and mirrored oversize sunglasses. The World of Dance judge proves no matter what outfit you're wearing, a bedazzled jug will make you look like a million bucks.
This relationship with the gem-encrusted cup must be a recent one, but it's picking up a latte steam (get it?). Unfortunately for us, it seems the coffee retailer gifted the star with a customized cup, which means you won't be finding a monogrammed tumbler while waiting in line for your next iced Americano. Luckily, we rounded up a few statement drinking devices that'll look just as good at the gym as it does on your work desk—no celeb status needed.
Floating Gold Glitter Tumbler, $14.95
Rose Gold Glitter & Marble, $22.50
And just like that, you're that much closer to J.Lo status.
