House of Cards Is Coming to an End After Sixth and Final Season

Netflix
Netflix
Time is running out for Frank and Claire Underwood.
E! News has confirmed that House of Cards will be coming to an end after the political thriller's sixth and final season. Production on the final 13 episodes of the series is currently underway, set to debut in 2018.Executive producers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese, who took over for departing creator Beau Willimon last year, are expected to return as showrunners.
Per THR, the decision to wrap up the Underwood's power play in Washington has been in the works since the summer, but official word of its imminent end comes at a particularly interesting for star Kevin Spacey, who finds himself in the middle of a sexual assault scandal after being accused by Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp of making untoward sexual advances towards him when Rapp was only 14 years old. In response, Spacey apologized for "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior" before admitting he didn't remember the incident and eventually coming out as gay.
House of Cards has been an important show for Netflix, as it kickstarted their big push into original programming. When Spacey and director David Fincher began shopping around their adaptation of the British series, it sparked a bidding war, with the streaming giant winning out with a two-season straight-to-series order with a price tag estimated to be around $100 million.
Premiering in 2013, House of Cards has earned 46 Emmy nominations and 6 wins to date, as well as a Peabody and two Golden Globes. The series also stars Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Neve Campbell, Joel Kinnaman, Campbell Scott, Patricia Clarkson, Paul Sparks, Jayne Atkinson and Derek Cecil. Over the years, it's also counted Kate Mara, Corey Stoll, Mahershala Ali, Molly Parker and Gerald McRaney among its stars.
Are you disappointed House of Cards will be ending or is it time? Sound off in the comments below!
House of Cards' final season will debut in 2018 on Netflix.