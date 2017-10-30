What's in The Bachelor Vanessa Grimaldi's Makeup Bag?

You may be surprised to hear that The Bachelor contestants receive little to no beauty assistance on set. They are solely responsible for those glittering eyes, matte faces and perfected pouts.
For most people, the exposure to American viewers, pressure to look perfect and bright camera lights may be enough to make you pack it up. But, with the promise of love, the contestants learn how to make it work fast. Vanessa Grimaldi, who recently ended her engagement with The Bachelor of season 21, Nick Viall, certainly made it work.
"People think it's so glamorous; you get your makeup done and your hair done and you sleep," she told E! News. "We don't any of those things. We have to learn how to do those things on our own, and make sure they last the entire day. You can be ready for 3pm, but the rose ceremonies only start when the sun sets, like 7 or 8 o'clock."
While Vanessa appeared flawless from the initial meeting at the house to the proposal, she will be the first to tell you that she's no makeup guru. She knows what works for her, and she sticks to that.
"I don't own foundation," she revealed. "Before I went on the show, I told myself 'I don't want to change my makeup routine, because that's not me.' I didn't want to start wearing foundation for the show, then after the show I'd have to continue to wear foundation, so I continue looking the same."
Now that she's the co-host of E!'s Freestyle, she's used tips from the best makeup artists and hairstylists in her makeup routine. Yet, "This bag has not changed from when I got interviewed a year ago," she shared pointing at her cosmetics bag.
Check out what's in it below!
"I do wear bronzer," Vanessa Grimaldi told E! News, referring to her Canadian-made makeup. "I wear bronzer everyday. This I got at the pharmacy. I haven't switched my bronzer, blush or brush in forever."
"I like it when it's a little bit more pinky."
Cheekers Blush Rose Silk, $3.45
"This is horrible. I curl my lashes everyday," she admitted. While her current eyelash curler is losing its grip, she shared that she's upgrading her curler to Shiseido, thanks to freeSTYLE.
Eyelash Curler, $20
"I also put like five layers of mascara. I don't put just one. My hair is really thin, and my eyelashes are super fine."
Perversion Mascara, $23
"My favorite lip color is from Target. It costs like $9 and it lasts forever."
Satin Luxe Lip Color SPF 16, $9.99
Dark Blonde, $26
