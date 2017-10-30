Selena Gomez Reveals Her Kidney "Flipped" and Other Dramatic Transplant Details

Selena Gomez received more than a kidney from Francia Raisa this summer. In a new interview on Today, the "Bad Liar" singer opened up about how her friend and donor gave her the gift of life.

Before undergoing the transplant this summer, Gomez battled a series of health issues. She had been fighting Lupus for five years, which she announced she had in 2015, and experienced arthritis, low energy and failing kidneys.

"My mentality was just to keep going," Gomez told Today anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Raisa, who watched Gomez fight for her health as her roommate, recalled seeing her friend struggle physically and emotionally.

"She couldn't open a water bottle one day," The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress recalled. "She chucked it and just started crying. I said, ‘What's wrong?' and that's when she told me. She goes, ‘I don't know what to do. The list is seven to 10 years long.'"