Kristen Bell Makes Halloween Magic by Dressing Up as Frozen's Elsa for Her Daughter

Let it go? Not likely.

Kristen Bell may have voiced Princess Anna of Arendelle in Disney's animated hit Frozen, but her daughter Lincoln is all about the big-voiced Princess Elsa.

Despite the familial snub, The Good Place star rolled with the punches (and the fact that her daughter's favorite character is not the one that she voiced, but the one castmate Idina Menzel did) and dressed up as the ice queen for Halloween.

On Sunday, A Bad Moms Christmas star took to her Instagram to share an image of the costume with a not-so-pleased look.

The mother of two wrote, "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT."