Kristen Bell Makes Halloween Magic by Dressing Up as Frozen's Elsa for Her Daughter

Let it go? Not likely.
Kristen Bell may have voiced Princess Anna of Arendelle in Disney's animated hit Frozen, but her daughter Lincoln is all about the big-voiced Princess Elsa.
Despite the familial snub, The Good Place star rolled with the punches (and the fact that her daughter's favorite character is not the one that she voiced, but the one castmate Idina Menzel did) and dressed up as the ice queen for Halloween.
On Sunday, A Bad Moms Christmas star took to her Instagram to share an image of the costume with a not-so-pleased look.
The mother of two wrote, "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT."
Previously, the former Veronica Mars star admitted her fam was all about the ice-spinning lady, and not so much her courageous, go-getter sister.
"Despite how hard I tried, we’re not an Anna family," Bell recently told USA Today. "Sad but true."
We gotta give this mom some serious credit for this year's begrudging costume choice!
Check out the look and all the other celebs who have gotten festive this Halloween season...
"A lego and a bunny go to a party," the Younger star shared on Instagram while posing with her son Luca.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Traveling in pairs is always better than going solo while at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/WireImage
The supermodel stops the show at with her stunning costume at the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
Article continues below
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
The model goes Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
"Goals," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram while dressing up one day early with her family.
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
The socialite and her beau went for an inspired look at the amfAR Halloween party.
Article continues below
All Access Photo / Splash News
The actor and his fiancée are Beavis and Butthead.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
It's date night for the famous pair who travel to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Dorothy and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz arrive at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for a night of Halloween fun sponsored by Absolut Elyx.
Article continues below
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
The actor and the producer, with whom he has often worked, dress up as the Grady Twins from The Shining.
The actress reprised her role from Se7en for Halloween.
BACKGRID
The duo exit Poppy dressed as Leeloo Dallas and Korben Dallas for Matthew Morrison's 7th Annual Halloween Party.
Article continues below
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
The two dress up as a panda and a jester.
Snapchat / Demi Lovato
The singer dresses up as the like Selena Quintanilla.
The singer resurfaced with this Halloween costume photo after months of staying away from the spotlight.
Article continues below
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
GICA / BACKGRID
The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
George Clooney's wife gets into the '70s spirit at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Article continues below
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
The couple and George Clooney's lawyer wife have fun at Rande and George's 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's kids embrace the '70s.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
He's so soft and cuddly!
Article continues below
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
It's the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl alum like you've never seen her before!
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Fancy a game of Quiddich? The Stranger Things star is a dead ringer for Harry Potter circa Goblet of Fire!
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
The Modern Family star appears as a skeleton at Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party.
Article continues below
At a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween party, the twosome poke fun at a controversy involving Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann.
FreddyO.com
The Bravo stars go all out for a spooky holiday party.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram
Before attending the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo star poses with Kroy Biermann in their Playboy-inspired attire.
Article continues below
"Early Halloween costume party fun," the reality star shared on Instagram.
"Happy #NationalPumpkinDay," the Kendra On Top star shared on social media with photos of her children.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
In between celebrating the success of her latest single "Sorry Not Sorry," the singer hits up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Article continues below
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
"We highly recommend it. It was so much fun," Coco wrote on Instagram after visiting Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Article continues below
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
The Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios with an ensemble not exactly fit for SUR.
Maury Phillips/Getty Images
The actress showcases a shredded look.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
The Fuller House star alongside co-stars Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton attend Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Article continues below
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
Bachlor Nation represent!
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose at the MAXIM Halloween Party.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton
Article continues below
"@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."
The proud papa slips on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.
The actress goes as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.
Article continues below
The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.
Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes.
"When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes.
Article continues below
"Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna.
"FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family.
Jerod Harris
Roller coasters just became a bit more scary for the Jessie star who traveled to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.
Article continues below