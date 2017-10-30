Bethenny Frankel's Beloved Dog Cookie Dies After Suffering Multiple Seizures

UPDATE: Bethenny Frankel announced via Twitter Monday that her dog, Cookie, has died after suffering multiple seizures over the weekend. "My @cookiedabooboo is gone. Bless her furry heart..." she wrote at 9:12 a.m. Sharing a photo of herself with Cookie 41 minuets later, she tweeted, "My furry first baby, May ur next life be as beautiful as this one was. Thank u for the love u gave to me &my peanut. See u on the other side."

Bethenny Frankel has had a terrifying weekend...

While her 7-year-old daughter Bryn watched, the Bravo star took to social media amid her beloved dog Cookie Frankel's health crisis on Saturday night.

The Real Housewives of New York City star posted a video of the four-legged social media star having a seizure, along with footage of her crying and pleading with fans for help. In the social media video, Frankel said she was 40 minutes away from a vet and wanted to reach out to fans for help immediately.

In the video, a crying Frankel said to the camera, "I know my dog’s convulsing…do I take her to a vet?...What do I do? My daughter's watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away."

The Bravolebrity asked her followers, "Help us! What do we do?!...I don’t know what to do! There’s no vet—someone help me."