Real Housewives' Shannon Beador Breaks Social Media Silence After Split From Husband

Who knew she was such a big baseball fan?
Despite announcing her separation from husband David Beador on Friday, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has been have a bit of fun this weekend.
E! News has learned that the Bravo star was out celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' win with some friends at the Pelican Grill's bar in Orange County on Saturday night.
On Sunday, she posted a photo in which she was all smiles as she posed with her hair and makeup team, Ericka Brannon and Shay Brown, at the show's season 12 reunion taping on Friday.
Wearing all black, Shannon posted a super smiley Instagram of the trio, but she admitted she had a "very emotional day."
But despite the drama of the past few days, Shannon brought out her big smile and wrote, "Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day."
The reality star, who had been with her husband for 17 years, made sure to thank others who have been helping her through the trying times in her post.
The Bravolebrity added, "And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support!"
At the time of the split announcement, E! News reported that Shannon had asked David to leave their home and co-star Tamra Judge has been there for her close friend through the split. "Tamra has been comforting her a lot," our source explains, "and she has been leaning on her. Her co-stars are not surprised by the news at all, and it is going to be a huge storyline on the reunion."
On Friday, Shannon released a statement prior to sharing the news with her castmates as the group is currently filming the multiple-day reunion.
"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way," Shannon shared with People.
The star continued, "I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."
Shannon and her estranged husband share three daughters together, 15-year-old Sophie Beador and twins Stella Beador and Adeline Beador, 12.
Commenting to The Daily Dish, the celeb said they plan to work together in raising their children: "After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time."
