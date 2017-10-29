Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Take Baby Gunner on First Audition—and It Won't Be His Last

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's baby boy may be destined for stardom.

The Hills stars brought their 1-month-old son Gunner Stone, their first child, to a commercial audition on Saturday. Spencer told E! News was a callback, meaning the child would probably not have to undergo another tryout.

He did not name the product that was being advertised but did say the ad was set to air during the 2018 Super Bowl, which means it is meant to be broadcast on a major network—which could mean big bucks for Gunner, especially if the spot airs many times.

"You excited to upstage [halftime show performer] Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl?" Spencer joked to his son as they left the audition room, as seen in a video he posted on Snapchat. "Gunner, you nailed that audition."

Based on Snapchat videos posted by his parents, the child appeared to be asleep most of the whole time—par for the course for a newborn. Heidi jokingly referred to herself as a "crazy stage mom."

"Gunner's first audition was one of the most amazing experiences of my life," Spencer told E! News exclusively. "I was a total dadager. Dadager Pratt Daddy."