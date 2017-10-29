Gwyneth Paltrow Reprises Se7en Role for Halloween

Heads up! Spoiler alert!

Gwyneth Paltrow reprised her role from Se7en on Sunday with a fantastic costume; her character Tracy Mills, with her head inside a box.

In the 1995 thriller, Brad Pitt plays a detective investigating a serial killer. She plays his wife, who gets murdered and beheaded by "John Doe," played by Kevin Spacey.

Paltrow posted on Instagram a photo of herself with her head in a box, sitting in a decorated bathtub with boyfriend and producer Brad Falchuk dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit like Spacey's character.