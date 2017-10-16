Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Moving Speech About Feeling ‘’Trapped’’ and Objectified in Early Career

During tonight's star-studded event honoring Elle's Women in Hollywood, several famous faces took to the stage to deliver powerful speeches about the injustices they have faced over the years.

Dianne Ladd, Kristen Stewart and more were on hand to not only honor the special women in attendance, but to speak about the hurdles they faced during the early days of their career.

But it was Jennifer Lawrence's speech that seemed to have garnered the most attention for her horrifying account of being asked to lose 15 pounds in two weeks when she first started out in Tinsletown.