See All the Stars Arriving to the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards

Elle 2017 Women in Hollywood

Terry Tsiolis

Girl power is alive and well! 

Elle magazine hosts it annual Women in Hollywood Awards tonight, where some of the biggest names in the biz have gathered to raise a toast to female achievement in entertainment. 

Earlier this month, Elle introduced the 2017 honorees with eight separate editions of the Women in Hollywood issue. Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Cicely Tyson, Riley Keough and Kathleen Kennedy posed for their individual covers, inside addressing issues such as gender inequality, media representation and career development. 

As Chastain put it, "For me, it's for finding and creating opportunities for women and minority groups that might not have an outlet, whether it be as a writer or an actor or a director. It's important to me to create these stepping stones."

Robbie echoed the Oscar winner's remarks, telling Elle, "I'd always wanted to direct and write, but I got to a point as an actress where I felt like I was everyone's puppet. I thought, Why don't I get a say in the art I'm making?"

Amen! Keep scrolling to see all the inspirational beauties that hit the red carpet Monday evening for the unforgettable event.

Julianne Hough, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

The former Dancing With the Stars judge wows in a strapless ice blue beaded cocktail dress from the Georges Chakra Couture Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. 

Margot Robbie, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Margot Robbie

The Suicide Squad star doesn't disappoint in the fashion department thanks to her black dress. 

Jennifer Lawrence, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Jennifer Lawrence

Black is the color of the night for many of the evening's attendees. 

Nina Dobrev, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Nina Dobrev

Flower power! The Vampire Diaries star goes for a fun, floral look for her night out in Hollywood. 

Juliette Lewis, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Juliette Lewis

The Secret and Lies star arrives at the Four Seasons ready for an unforgettable evening. 

Vanessa Hudgens, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Vanessa Hudgens

Brilliant in blue! The former High School Musical star sparkles and shines in her dress. 

Jessica Chastain, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Jessica Chastain

The A-list actress helps brighten up the red carpet with her fashion-forward skirt.  

Abigail Spencer, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Abigail Spencer

Forget about dresses! The Timeless star opts for gold high-waisted pants and a sheer top for her fashionable look. 

Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Like mother, like daughter! The famous pair make their way down the carpet. 

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder

Date night done right! The famous duo makes one power couple on the red carpet. 

Ashley Greene, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Ashley Greene

Just days after attending the amfAR Gala, the Hollywood actress steps out for another star-studded event. 

Cobie Smulders, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Cobie Smulders

The Hollywood actress steps out for another star-studded event. 

Alessandra Ambrosio, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Alessandra Ambrosio

After a beach-filled weekend in Malibu, the supermodel gets all dressed up for a night under the stars in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. 

Joel McHale, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Joel McHale

The comedian and Thanks for the Money author suits up for the annual event. 

Yara Shahidi, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star earns rave reviews for her white dressing and matching shoes. 

Kristen Stewart, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight star doesn't disappoint in her floral ensemble. 

Jamie King, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

Jaime King

When the kids are away, this Hart of Dixie star and mom will play on the red carpet. 

Cindy Crawford, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford

What's black and white and stunning all over? This iconic supermodel, of course!

Laura Dern, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Laura Dern

No Big Little Lie here: The actress can do no wrong on the red carpet. 

Bellamy Young, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Bellamy Young

We're totally loving the Scandal star's holiday season-inspired velvet jumpsuit and silver heels. 

Sabrina Carpenter, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

The Disney Channel starlet rocks red and sequins for the highly-anticipated event. 

Nina Garcia, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Nina Garcia

Girl boss alert! The Project Runway star newly appointed Editor-in-Chief of Elle magazine makes a stylish entrance. 

Busy Philipps, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Busy Philipps

Matrix meets the farmhouse? The actress puts a unique spin on a pair of flared overalls. 

Niecy Nash, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Niecy Nash

The Claws star showcases her signature curves in an olive green jumpsuit.

Lake Bell, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lake Bell

The actress makes a strong case for the little red dress as she poses for photographs. 

Tavi Gevinson, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Tavi Gevinson

Pop of color perfection! The 21-year-old author looks effortlessly chic at the 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Awards.

