Carrie Fisher Gave a Cow's Tongue to a Producer Who Sexually Assaulted Her Friend

The late, great Carrie Fisher certainly knew how to get tongues wagging!
The iconic actress made movie magic when she fought foes who'd gone to the Dark Side, and in real life it turns out that when it came to defending her friends, the pop culture princess pretty much did the same thing.
Emmy-winning director and producer Heather Ross, a longtime friend of the actress, spoke to an Arizona radio station 94.9 MixFM about the prevalence of sexual assault in Hollywood and talked about a time when says that her famous friend came to her defense after she was sexually assaulted by an unnamed Oscar-winning producer (who amazingly enough wasn't Harvey Weinstein).
Ross explained that she had attempted to go to dinner with the man, but when he picked her up, he pulled the car over and climbed in top of her and pinned her to the seat.
Ross says she was able to push the producer off but he said to her, "You'll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car."
Ross told the radio station that at the time she confided in the late Star Wars actress, who saw to it that, although the two never got to dinner, the handsy producer was going to get his just desserts.
"About two weeks later, she sent me a message online and she said, 'I just saw [blank] at Sony Studios,'" Ross said. "I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow."
Ross continued, "I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry's Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!'"
Ross said that her pal's bold move gave her comfort.
"It felt validating to know, 'Okay, first of all, this woman who I love as a friend was not just a fake Hollywood friend.' That's who she was. She spoke out and she put things out there in your face."
That's our kinda princess...