HGTV Home Town Stars Ben and Erin Napier Announce They Are Expecting A Baby Girl

The Home Town heroes are having a baby!

HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier, who star in home renovation show Home Town, announced to the world that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter they've decided to name Helen.

In a lengthy post on her website entitled "Our Secret," the 7-month-pregnant reality star, who lives with her hubby in Laurel, Mississippi, told her fans that their daughter would be named after her grandmother and hoped for a good life for the wee one.

"She's a girl and we will name her after my grandmother," she wrote. "My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well."