Why Celebs Are Obsessed With Old Navy Jeans & These Other Denim Brands

Remember the mid-2000s when seemingly everyone was wearing designer jeans?

High school students were rocking 7 for All Mankind, J Brand and Joe's Jeans. Even True Religion and Ed Hardy were having a spectacular, rhinestone-encrusted moment. Then, something happened—let's call it the recession—and designer denim was no longer a must-have...even among the rich and famous who could afford it.

Fast forward to 2017, to when denim trends are pushed to the boundaries. We still have throwback mom jeans and boot-cut denim. We have weird, almost-annihilated fabrics. We have trends that look almost uncomfortable to wear. So with all the choices out there, which brands are celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Lily Collins regularly turning to.