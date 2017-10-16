This Heroic Dog Refused to Evacuate From California's Wildfires to Save 8 Goats

Firefighters aren't the only ones being called heroes as wildfires continue to burn out of control in Northern California.

One four-legged friend named Odin has captured the heart of many Americans after his owner shared his brave actions during the fire storm.

In a post on YouCaring.com, owner Roland Hendel detailed the moment his family had to evacuate.

"We had minutes to load up the animals and run from the advancing firestorm. Despite the sounds of exploding propane tanks, twisting metal, and the hot swirling winds, Odin refused to leave our family of 8 bottle-fed rescue goats," he wrote. "Hours later when we had found relative safety we cried for Odin and our goats. I was sure I had sentenced them to a horrific and agonizing death."

While the family lost part of their property, Odin and the eight goats proved to defy the odds when they were found alive.