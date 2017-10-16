It's Slit Season! Hollywood's Thighs Have Come Out to Play

ESC: High Slit Style

Prepare to show some serious leg, because high slits are seriously trending.

With the weather quickly changing, you may be wondering how to casually incorporate this trend into work wear or beyond. It seems like an impossible feat—maybe, an inappropriate one—until now.

The trend has become widespread on and off the red carpet, as seen on gowns, shirtdresses and even your favorite celeb's trousers. Thank Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadidand a slew of other stars for making thigh-grazing and unexpected slits a wardrobe staple. 

Photos

Dare 2 Wear: Kerry Washington's Over-the-Knee Red Boots

While this craze may seem intimidating, utilize it as an easy way to lengthen your legs and amplify daytime or evening looks. Bonus tip: The unspoken rule of slits is to exude confidence. 

Not every slit is created equal. Keep scrolling to see how to style our favorites. 

 

ESC: Selena Gomez

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Selena Gomez

The "Fetish" singer looked incredibly glamorous, as she paired her high slit with a low neckline.  

ESC: High Slit

StyleBop.com

Dress with Cut-Out Shoulders, $415

ESC: High Slit

Saks Fifth Avenue

Angeline Deep-V Halter Gown, $95.36

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

The Victoria's Secret model traded her wings for this short dress and a lot of leg in a short asymmetrical slit. 

ESC: High Slit

River Island

Black RI Studio Eyelet Asymmetric Midi Dress, $80

ESC: High Slit

Topshop

Bardot Midi Dress, $95

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Hailey Baldwin

The model kept the focus on her legs, as she struted around New York in her short, slit dress. To keep the look casual, like Hailey, note how she has her hair swept in a messy bun paired with dainty, gold accessories.

ESC: High Slit

Matches Fashion

Asymmetric-Hem Silk Slip Dress, $187

ESC: High Slit

Zara

Long Striped Tunic, $69.90

ESC: Bella Hadid

Danny Martindale/GC Images

Bella Hadid

If this look is good enough for Bella to leave the Chanel show in, it's definitely good enough for you to brunch in. We love how the model plays with patterns with this dress's vertical pinstripes. 

ESC: High Slit

Far Fetch

Buttoned Slit Dress, $995

ESC: High Slit

French Connection

Stripe Dress, $98

ESC: Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Of course, the oldest Hadid sister just made split pants a trend. But seriously, how glam does she look? Points for those knee-high snakeskin boots. 

ESC: High Slit

Boohoo

Thigh Split Crepe Wide Leg Trousers, $11.50

ESC: High Slit

Dorothy Perkins

Silver Split Side Wide Crop Trousers, $27

ESC: Karlie Kloss

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Karlie Kloss

As usual, the Kode with Klossy founder is beauty and brains, as she slays this denim jacket with a high slit that definitively proves she is 75 percent legs.

ESC: High Slit

Boohoo

Fitted Shirt Dress, $24.99

ESC: High Slit

H&M

Open Front Denim Dress, $23

Remember: If you think everyone is looking at you, they probably are.

