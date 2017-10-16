Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline: A Year of Romance Rumors, PDA Outings and Proposals (Oh My!)

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence, ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Delivers Moving Speech About Feeling ‘’Trapped’’ and Objectified in Early Career

Sarah Stage, Six Pack Mom

Sarah Stage Gives Birth: Six-Pack Mom Welcomes Baby No. 2

Selena Gomez, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Watch Selena Gomez Give an Empowering Message to Little Sister Gracie

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged, but it wasn't so long ago the idea of them as a couple was just that...an idea.

It was only just a year ago that the couple were spotted for the first time together, hanging out at a Halloween party with a big group of friends. A few weeks later, romance rumors began bubbling up around them as they were spotted getting cozy at a Kings Of Leon concert in the Netherlands.

Fast forward to this weekend and—surprise!—Joe popped the question.

Photos

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

The couple both shared a beautiful photo of their hands resting on top of one another's, showing off Sophie's stunning pear-shaped ring. Good pick, Joe!

The 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress captioned the photo, "I said yes," while the 28-year-old DNCE singer shared a similar post with, "She said yes." 

In honor of the exciting announcement we're looking back at their relationship timeline, from their Halloween outing to their engagement.

Watch the video above to check it out!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Couples , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.