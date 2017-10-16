Jenna Johnson Gets the Dancing With the Stars Cast to Reveal Their Favorite Disney Movies

Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Delivers the First Perfect Score of the Season and a Shocking Elimination
Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25.
Last week was pretty heavy for all of us. Every contestant poured their hearts out on stage. I'm not going to lie, I was a mess backstage watching everyone perform—the tears were definitely flowing! Some standout performances for me were Lindsey Stirling, Jordan Fisher and Victoria Arlen. I couldn't contain my emotions watching their packages and dances, they were all so moving and inspirational.
I wanted to be a bit more lighthearted this week, especially since it's Disney Week! I always transform back into my younger self during this theme week, and I wanted to relive some of my favorite childhood memories shared with Disney with everybody else on the cast. So to get all of you fabulous people excited for tonight's Disney episode, I thought it would be fun to find out on set what everyone's favorite Disney movies are.
In the process of taking this magical survey, as you'll see in the video [above], you may learn a few fun facts that will surprise you…Like how Jordan Fisher actually has a tattoo of his favorite Disney character, Gleb Savchenko's favorite Disney movie is the same as his daughter's (so she'll really love his dance tonight! You may too once you see Gleb the Mer-man), Nikki Bella is basically Pocahontas reincarnate and we learn why Drew Scott has such an affinity for Pumba from the Lion King.
My all-time favorite Disney movie has to be Inside Out. I think it has such a brilliant message for both our young and old generations! I cry every time I watch it. It's truly brilliant. Hope you enjoy tonight's show!
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.