11 Products From Chip & Joanna Gaines' Target Collection We Want Now

This may be Chip and Joanna Gaines last season of Fixer Upper, but the rustic-modern aesthetic they've come to be known for will live on…at a Target near you.

The design duo's highly anticipated lifestyle collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, will arrive in stores and online November 5, to the delight of HGTV fans and Target obsessives everywhere. Not only will consumers get a chance to shop affordable décor, like aluminum house lanterns and wool throw pillows—which have an uncanny resemblance to items seen on Fixer Upper—but they'll be able to pick up family sleepwear and gifting supplies, too—all designed with the holidays in mind.

There's a lot to be excited for—which is why the big-box retailer just released a preview of the collection, including Joanna's favorites. While a galvanized house lantern will light up any room, we've got our eyes—and mouses—on a few other must-haves.

Keep scrolling for our favorite items from the collection.

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Pitch Perfect

Could this pitcher be any cuter? The small, chevron detailing is subtle enough you can easily mix it with all your other glassware. 

Textured Stoneware Pitcher, $20.99 

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Gather Often

The perfect touch at a gathering, this napkin ring holder acknowledges that you are present. 

Gather Napkin Ring, $2.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Cuddle In a Cup

This toy set is perfect for teaching children that happiness is only a cup of hot chocolate away. 

Wooden Toy Cocoa Set, $39.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Wood If We Could

This gorgeous wooden tray inspires us to actually host our friends and family for the holidays. 

Round Wood and Wire Tray, $29.99 

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Pillow Perfection

Curl up with this knit pillow, which would be a perfect accent piece on your bed or couch. 

Knit Wool Throw Pillow, $24.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Wrap It Up

Already imagining ourselves wrapped in this blanket. 

Woven Tassel Throw Blanket, $29.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Stripes Earned

Need these right here, stripe now. 

Striped Pot Holder (Set 2), $5.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Home Within A Home

This house-shaped frame definitely makes us feel at home. Bonus: You can put your favorite candle in it!

Galvanized House Lantern Small, $19.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Fits Four

This simple design will add a modern and traditional flair to your table. 

Glass and Metal Taper Candle Holder, $22.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Take Note

You don't want your house to "B flat." Spice it up with this framed music sheet. 

Music Notes Framed Wall Art, $19.99

ESC: Magnolia +Target Collab

Woodsy

A black candle is the perfect addition to your home for a woodsy scent. 

Pillar Candle$16.99 

With the launch of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia comes 11 other new lifestyle and fashion brands to Target. The big-box retailer released a statement earlier this year, announcing that it will slowly discontinue its previous staples, like Mossimo and Merona, for newer brands. Some of which have already been stocked on store aisles.

Chip and Joanna announced they were leaving the show also earlier this year, amid contract negotiation and marriage rumors. However, it looks like they are just slowing down to pay more attention to their family and businesses.

With all that time, next season's collection will be even better, right?

