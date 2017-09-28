Sofía Vergara Reveals the Underwear Line She Can't Get Enough of

Sofia Vergara knows the importance of a good pair of underwear.

Whether it's a long day on set or a star-studded red carpet event, the Modern Family star wants to look and feel her best.

Fortunately, the actress is sharing her must-have underwear brand that doubles as a good cause. May we introduce you to her new subscription-based underwear company called EBY.

"This was an amazing project for me. I wish I had invented the whole thing but I didn't," she shared with E! News before giving credit to her business partner Renata Black. "She's a Colombian woman who came to me with this project and I've been looking for something like this for a long time."

So what makes this underwear so special?