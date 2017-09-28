Beyoncé Releases Remix to J Balvin's ''Mi Gente'' to Benefit Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

World stop!
Beyoncéjust dropped her first single and music video since giving birth in June, a remix to J Balvinand Willy William's smash hit "Mi Gente."
She announced that proceeds from the track would benefit the ongoing relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands following Hurricane Maria, as well as the areas in Mexico impacted by the 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 325 people on September 19.
"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," she wrote on social media with a link to additional outreach efforts around the world.
This isn't the first time Queen Bey has released a Spanish-language song. In 2016, the world-famous songstress made headlines for her flawless cover of "Irreplaceable" belted out in Spanish.
In the fun-filled visual, Cristiano Ronaldo and his kids, Diplo, Steve Aoki and others.
And just hours ago, Jay-Z's streaming service Tidal announced its own initiative to bring much-needed supplies to Puerto Rico. Leaving Oct. 7, a cargo plane will carry 200,000 pounds of batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products to Puerto Rico.
Tidal also asked their users to step up and donate unopened supplies to 19 locations in New York for future deliveries.
Additionally, Tidal will host a benefit concert on Oct. 17 to raise funds for those hit hardest by Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Harvey and the earthquake. Performers slated to take the stage include Jay-Z, Fat Joe, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, Fifth Harmony, Iggy Azalea and Willow Smith.
Most of the 3.4 million people who live on the Caribbean island and U.S. territory have been without electricity and thousands have been rendered homeless due to the storm. Residents are also in dire need of drinking water, food and fuel. Cell service is scarce and hospitals struggle to operate.
Listen to Bey's new song and get to making a difference!