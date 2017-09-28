Examining Hugh Hefner's Style: How the Playboy Founder Made Pajama Dressing a Force in Fashion

Hugh Hefner knew how to turn heads and sometimes it was solely because of his outfits.

As the tributes and memories continue to pour in from Hollywood, Playboy models and Girls Next Door cast members, some fans of the American icon are celebrating the fashionable looks seen on Hugh.

Whether he was lounging at the Playboy Mansion or working hard on an issue of Playboy magazine, Hugh helped pave the way for pajama dressing.

"My favorite outfit consists of pajamas and a custom-made smoking jacket," Hugh once shared with the Daily Mail back in 2007. "I have 200 pairs of silk pajamas. I always wear black during the day – black is serious, for taking care of business."

He added, "Silk against skin is very sensual. You have no idea how comfortable it is to lie around wearing pajamas."