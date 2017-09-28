Go on a Tour of Hugh Hefner's Beloved Playboy Mansion

Hugh Hefner had a great love for his home, the Playboy Mansion.

The magazine icon passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91 at his beloved house in Holmby Hills. And in his honor, we're taking a closer look at the iconic 22,000 square-foot mansion that Hefner called home for over 40 years.

The estate was acquired by Playboy back in 1971 and Hefner officially moved into the house in 1975. Since that time, the Playboy Mansion has been the site for many of the publication's events and photo shoots.