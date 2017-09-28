29 Fall Trends You Don’t Have to Splurge On

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Trends come and go, you know the drill.

But why pay an arm and a leg for a vinyl midi skirt when it's going to be in today and out tomorrow? That logic makes no sense, and, quite frankly, you could be spending smarter. But does that mean you forgo being the trendiest girl in the room all together? Of course not! This is one of those miraculous sitautions in which you can have your cake an eat it too.

If you know where to shop (places like Forever 21 are a good place to start), that very same skirt will only cost you only $12. 

So for all those trends you're just not sure on, go cheap. Here are 29 of 'em you'll want to scoop up for fall.

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Metallic Bomber Jacket

Forever 21 Contemporary Bomber Jacket, $35

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Oversized Crop Sweater

Pretty Little Things Rust Slogan Print Spliced Oversized Crop Sweater, $38

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Velvet Bodysuit

Forever 21 Hooded Velvet Bodysuit, $15

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Velvet Wrap Dress

Pretty Little Thing Yellow Print Velvet Wrap Dress, $60

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Camo Print Puffer Jacket

Forever 21 Camo Print Puffer Jacket, $30

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Velvet Cami Dress

Forever 21 Velvet Cami Dress, $16

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Velvet Jumpsuit

Forever 21 Velvet Belted Palazzo Jumpsuit, $20

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Floral Jumpsuit

Forever 21 Sheer Velvet Floral Jumpsuit, $25

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Faux Leather Mini Skort

Forever 21 Faux Leather Mini Skort, $20

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Faux Fur Hooded Jacket

Forever 21 Faux Fur Hooded Jacket, $43

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Floral Over-the-Knee Boots

Forever 21 Yoki Floral Over-the-Knee Boots, $48

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Studded Leather Tube Top

Forever 21 Faux Leather Studded Tube Top, $23

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Floral Moto Jacket

Forever 21 Studded Floral Moto Jacket, $58

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Tie-Front Top

Pretty Little Thing Berry Sheer Woven Open Sleeve Tie Front Top, $22

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Oriental Print Mini Skirt

Pretty Little Thing Green Satin Oriental Print Lace-Up Mini Skirt, $45

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Floral Mini Dress

Pretty Little Thing Black Floral Wrap Front Midi Dress, $45

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Popper Leg Jumpsuit

Pretty Little Thing Black Bandeau Contrast Popper Leg Jumpsuit, $70

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Floral Plunge Bodysuit

Boohoo Petite Jane Chiffon Floral Plunge Bodysuit, $14

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Ruffle Sleeve Wrap Shirt

Boohoo Erin Stripe Ruffle Sleeve Wrap Shirt, $18

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Vinyl Zip Through Midi Skirt

Boohoo Lucia Vinyl Zip Through Midi Skirt, $12

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Velvet Oversized Sweater

Boohoo Lorna Crop Velvet Oversized Sweater, $14

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Fray Ruffle Jeans

Boohoo Plus Helen Fray Ruffle Detail Jean, $26

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Cycling Shorts

Boohoo Hannah High Shine Cycling Shorts, $5

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Tailored Cape

Boohoo Olivia Longline Tailored Crepe Cape, $18

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Acid Wash Denim Jacket

Boohoo Petite Beth Raspberry Acid Wash Denim Jacket, $30

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Fur Biker Jacket

Boohoo Eloise Bonded Suedette Teddy Fur Biker Jacket, $43

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Velvet Shift Dress

Boohoo Plus Beth Velvet Shift Dress, $20

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Tiger Applique Lace Top

Boohoo Rosie Tiger Applique Lace Top, $12

Branded: Cheap and Trendy

Mesh Shift Dress

Boohoo Rose Mesh Embroidered Shift Dress, $20

Now that's what we're talking about!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

