Shay Mitchell Gets Schooled by Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist

Shay Mitchell has just been schooled.

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to her YouTube channel with special guest, Ariel Tejada, the makeup artist made famous by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The pro is also Shay's friend and makeup artist.

"What do you want to do?" the actress asks the beauty pro. "I know what you want to do…you want to correct what I did last time," referring to Shay's first vlog in which she does her everyday makeup look.

"I still expect a lot more from you," Ariel answers in an intentionally quiet, sarcastic tone. "When I saw that video, you guys don't know how much I cringed," he adds later. "I just didn't like the way you were teaching people to do stuff. It's backwards. Putting concealer on before foundation?"