Hugh Hefner's Movie and TV Cameos

Hugh Hefner was also an actor.
Well, kind of. Okay, the late Playboy founder, who died Wednesday at age 91, mostly played himself onscreen. But his appearances, most of them cameos, brought delight to audiences worldwide.
Onscreen, Hef was typically accompanied by his gaggle of girlfriends. He also made frequent appearances on the E! reality show The Girls Next Door, which mostly concentrated on his live-in beauties Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Bridget Marquardt.
He played himself in this 2008 comedy starring Anna Faris as a former Playboy Bunny, making a cameo with girlfriends Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Bridget Marquardt.
He and his girlfriends appeared on a 2005 episode of Entourage, which sees Vince and his friends attend a party at the Playboy Mansion. After some drama with...Drama, Hef has longtime partygoer Pauly Shore tossed out.
On a 2000 episode of Sex and the City, Samantha Jones also gets herself kicked out of a Playboy Mansion party when she falsely accuses one of Hef's girlfriends of stealing her purse.
Hef voiced himself on a 1993 episode of the FOX animated series.
Hef appeared on a 2005 episode of Larry David's HBO series.
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is super excited to meet Hef in the 1987 action movie.
Hef also appeared on reality shows such as Wilkinson-Baskett's Kendra and Kendra on Top and The Surreal Life.
His supporting role as himself in the latter film, an R-rated comedy, earned Hef a Razzie nomination in 2010. He "lost" to Billy Ray Cyrus for Hannah Montana: The Movie.