Jennifer Lopez Finally Hears From Family in Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez has finally found the last of her family!

The singer and actress took to Instagram Friday to tell her followers that she hadn't heard from her family in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricanes that swept through the area. But luckily, the star took to Instagram to share a video of her uncle Tomás and aunt Adela safe and sound.

"I'll never forget how good she's been to us and especially to my brother," Tomás explains to the camera in a video that the star shared on her Instagram.

"I remember her with a lot of love and affection since she was little," Adela says. "I've always loved her a lot although I haven't had the opportunity to show her since we're so far. I always remember her with a lot of love, and for me, she'll always be the little Jennifer that was two or three years old when I met her.