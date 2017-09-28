Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer, she tweeted Thursday. "One in eight women get breast cancer," the 56-year-old star told her followers. "Today, I'm the one."
"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," the actress added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Actress Christina Applegate, who battled breast cancer in 2008, immediately offered Louis-Dreyfus some support. "Mama, find me," the Bad Moms star tweeted. "Let's talk if you want."
Louis-Dreyfus made her last public appearance Sept. 17 for the 2017 Emmys, where she took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in Veep. In doing so, she made Emmys history with sixth consecutive wins in the same category for the same role.
"We have a great final season that we're about to start filming—a lot of surprises that our fabulous writers have cooked up," Louis-Dreyfus said during her acceptance speech. "We did have a whole storyline about an impeachment, but we did abandon that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first. This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter joy. Thank you so, so much."
The actress, who famously played Elaine Benes on Seinfeld, has two children with Brad Hall.
Louis-Dreyfus did not offer additional details related to her diagnosis. In a statement to E! News, her rep says, "Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."
Veep recently announced that the upcoming seventh season of the HBO hit will be its last.