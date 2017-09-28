Prince Harry Adorably Catches a Pint-Sized Popcorn Thief at the Invictus Games

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prepare to melt.
It was another day in the life of Prince Harry on Wednesday when the royal got comfortable watching a sitting volleyball match between the United Kingdom and Denmark.
However, according to a hilarious new video of the 33-year-old and a surprise guest, Harry was so immersed in the competition, he didn't realize there was a pint-sized thief in his midst.
While the royal was snacking on some popcorn, his friend Hayley Henson's 2-year-old daughter Emily, who was sitting next to him on her mother's lap, helped herself to the bucket as well.
In an adorable turn of events, at first the prince didn't even notice as the two took turns snacking on kernels. However, the royal soon realized the little lady was helping herself to the treat.
Immediately switching into dad mode, Harry joked with the toddler and made funny faces at her, ultimately continuing to share his snack.
As is with anything Princess Diana's son does, the heartwarming moment immediately went viral and fans were quick to gush over their interaction.
The moment has also sparked talk of Harry as a future father himself. After making his official public debut beside his girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle, at the games earlier this week, many are wondering whether the prince will soon start his own family.
However, the wait may be shorter than some expect.
As an insider close to the royal previously told E! News, he's "fast approaching" an engagement with the actress. "It's, of course, very serious and both Harry and Meghan are focused on the future," the insider added. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year."