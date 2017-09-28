Channing Tatum Gets James Corden Magic Mike Live Ready

James Corden took a break from hosting The Late Late Show With James Corden to audition for Channing Tatum's Las Vegas show Magic Mike Live.

But Corden had to prove his worth. When Corden walked into the audition room, Tatum told him that he wasn't sure he had what it took.

"I'm sorry man, but I don't know if you're exactly Magic Mike material, if you will," Tatum told Corden, explaining that his dancers needed stamina, sexiness and abs.

"I've got stamina; I've clearly got sexiness; and I've got an ab," Corden responded. He then proceeded to sweet talk Tatum by calling him a series of pet names, including "Channing Channing Bang Bang" and "Catch Me if You Chan."

Still, Tatum turned Corden away. But as Corden left with a sniffle, the Step Up actor decided to give him a shot.