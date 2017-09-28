Hocus Pocus Remake in the Works at Disney Channel

How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Breaks Down Laurel's Surprising Baby Decision & That Shocking Flash Forward
Virgins beware: Hocus Pocus is getting a remake. E! News has learned Disney Channel is working on a new version of the fan-favorite Halloween film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
A Disney Channel spokesperson has confirmed a new iteration is in early development with a script from The Royals' Scarlett Lacey. David Kirschner, a producer on the original movie, is on board to executive produce. Original film Kenny Ortega is not attached to direct. Deadline first reported the news and notes it would feature a new cast.
Rumors and talk of a Hocus Pocus sequel have been going on for years with the main cast tweeting and joking about it for some time. In 2015, Midler dashed hopes again. "After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no," Midler said during a Facebook chat.
One of the original screenwriters, Mick Garris, told Forbes he assumed any kind of sequel would be a TV project.
"Generation after generation, it's kind of remarkable and fantastic to have something brought to the screen like that and to have it embraced generation after generation. Everybody I meet, it's either their daughters or their own favorite movie and it's incredibly exciting," he said. "There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die. I have heard they are developing the script, I haven't been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead."
Hocus Pocus told the story of how three witches were awoken after centuries long death by a virgin lighting their magic candle. There was a cursed cat and everything. The movie also starred Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Sean Murray and Omri Katz.
Are you on board for a Hocus Pocus remake or would you rather see a sequel with Midler, Parker and Najimy back as the Sanderson sisters?